Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Completes 20 Years: Ameesha Patel Reveals How She Got Breakthrough In Bollywood

Ameesha Patel made her debut in acting with 2000 Bollywood release Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. In Rakesh Roshan's film, Ameesha was seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan. Soon after the release of the film, Ameesha became a sensation in tinsel town. The romantic thriller Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai completes 20 years of its success on Tuesday, January 14.

In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, Ameesha revealed how she entered the film industry from being a very studious girl. The actress said that she was all engaged with her academics before her life transformed and she became an actress.

Talking about how she got the big break in films, Ameesha said she was at a wedding when she incidentally bumped into Rakesh Roshan, who was in the planning stages of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.

“I wasn’t supposed to go for this party. My mother was unwell so I accompanied my father. We were leaving when Rakesh uncle was entering. He did not recognise me and asked my father, ‘Amit who is this pretty young girl with you?’ the report quoted Ameesha as saying.

The actress further said her father and Rakesh Roshan were schoolmates. Ameesha said Rakesh Roshan approached her father to launch her when she was a mere 14 after seeing her dance performance at a friend’s sangeet, but he denied the offer.

Revealing further on how Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai was eventually signed, Ameesha said she was invited for lunch by the Roshans. “After we got done, Rakesh uncle offered me the film. I was on the set on the fourth day,” she added.

Ameesha said she feels “blessed to have landed the part” and that she could not have started her career in acting with any another film. Terming Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai as the benchmark of her career, Ameesha called her 20-year journey as “beautiful”.

When asked if she will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan anytime soon, Ameesha said, “People really want that magic to happen again and I hope it is recreated in 2020.”

