Kaifi Azmi Birth Anniversary: Timeless Classics Penned by the Legendary Poet-lyricist

The renowned poet and an exemplary writer and lyricist, Kaifi Azmi has given many lyrical gems to Indian cinema that still touches the chord of millennials’ heart. He has given the lyrics to many blockbuster songs from hit movies including Kaagaz Ke Phool, Garam Hawa, Manthan, Pakeezah, Kohra and Heer Ranjha. He had his lyrical debut in Bollywood with 1952 release Buzdil, directed by Shahid Lateef.

He was also honoured with many prestigious awards, including National Award and Filmfare Award for the screenplay and dialogue for Garam Hawa. He was awarded with Padma Shri Award for his contribution to Literature and Education. Not only this, Azmi also had a fellowship of Sahitya Akademi. The legendary poet-lyricist left for heavenly abode on May 10, 2002. As January 14 is celebrated his birth anniversary, we have enlisted five timeless gems penned by him

Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam– This evergreen song is one of the best work of Kaifi Azmi from the movie Kaagaz Ke Phool. The song was sung by Geeta Dutt, and the music was composed by Sachin Dev Burman. The film featured Waheeda Rehman, Guru Dutt, Baby Naaz and Mahmood.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4JqBqHXODlc" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Chalte Chalte – Pakeezah is one of the most memorable films of Meena Kumari, more so known was known for its amazing song collection. The song Chalte Chalte penned by Azmi is another timeless gem of Bollywood cinemas. The melodious voice of the legendary Lata Mangeshkar and music composition by Ghulam Mohammad and Naushad will take you to another era.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/X-40R7SfXJ4" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar - The melodious song and it’s meaningful lyrics from the movie Arth is still favourite to many. The song is penned by the legendary poet Azmi and crooned by Jagjit Singh. The song is filmed on Shabana Azmi and Raj Kiran.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xY2P6IAd0MI" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Jaane Kya Dhundti - This song was composed by Khayyam and penned by Kaifi Azmi. It was voiced by the renowned singer, Mohammed Rafi. The track is highly regarded as one of the best works of Khayyam as well as Azmi.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/t1ze3BqgOhQ" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rae Ho - The soothing lyrics penned by Azmi and the soulful voice of Jagjit Singh make a deadly combination of this song.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/C8eAKT-zQXk" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

If you love to listen to old songs, you can’t overlook this.