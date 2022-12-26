Kaikala Satyanarayan To Superstar Krishna, Tollywood Celebs Who Left Us in 2022

The year 2022 has been filled with celebrity marriages, pregnancy announcements and successful runs at the box office. However, this year Tollywood has also witnessed huge losses. We lost many eminent Indian celebrities who left an indelible mark on the Indian audience.

From legendary actors to filmmakers, the void created by their death can never be filled again. Following is a list of famous film personalities who left for their heavenly abode in 2022.

Chalapathi Rao

Veteran Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao died due to a heart attack at the age of 78 on December 25. He was famously known for his comic and villainous performances in Telugu movies. The actor has appeared in more than 600 films.

Kaikala Satyanarayana

Veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana breathed his last in the wee hours of December 23 at his residence in Hyderabad. He was 87 and was suffering from age-related ailments over the past several days. Kaikala was famously known for his antagonist roles in the span of his six decades in the industry.

Superstar Krishna

One of the biggest losses to the Telugu film industry, Mahesh Babu’s father and veteran actor Krishna passed away this year in November. The actor was hailed as one of the most popular faces in the film industry.

Krishnam Raju

Prabhas’ uncle and popular Telugu actor Krishnam Raju who had featured in over 183 films passed away this year in September. The actor was popularly known as the Rebel Star in the industry.

Mohan Juneja

Popular actor and writer Mohan Juneja who featured in the Yash starrer KGF film franchise also breathed his last in May, this year after suffering from a prolonged illness.

T Rama Rao

The veteran filmmaker T Rama Rao who directed around 75 Hindi and Telugu films dies in April, this year due to an age-related illness.

Kandikonda Yadagiri

Kandikonda Yadagiri, the 48-year-old lyricist known for wove a magic spell with his words, passed away after a prolonged illness in Hyderabad in March leaving the Telugu film industry and literary fraternity in deep shock.

