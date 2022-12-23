Kaikala Satyanarayana Dies Aged 87; Know All About His Film, Political Career

Legendary Telugu actor, director, and producer Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away in the wee hours of Friday, December 23. He died at 87 due to age-related ailments and breathed his last at his residence in Hyderabad. The news of Satyanarayana’s death has sent shock waves among members of the Telugu film industry, who expressed their grief about the loss on social media.

Besides being a celebrated actor, Kaikala Satyanarayana was also a revered politician, as he was a Member of Parliament for the political party Telugu Desam Party (TDP). However, his political career wasn’t as illustrious as his film career. In loving memory of Kaikala Satyanarayana, let’s take a look at his career as a renowned actor, filmmaker and politician in detail.

Kaikala Satyanarayana kickstarted his acting career with the 1959 film Sipayi Koothuru. And his close resemblance to the late legend Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, had made him a hot topic of discussion among fraternity members back then. For those unaware, Satyanarayana has also worked as a body double to NTR in a couple of films during the initial years of his career. He was then offered a role in the 1960 film Apoorva Sahasra Siraccheda Chintamani by NTR himself.

However, his breakthrough Telugu film was B Vittalacharya’s Kanaka Durga Pooja Mahima. Kaikala Satyanarayana’s negative role in the 1960 film garnered him acclaim and put him on a pedestal. And there was no looking back for the actor since then. With a glorious career spanning over six decades, he starred in more than an astonishing 750 films. Satyanarayana carved a niche in Tollywood with his notable performances in folk, historical, mythological, and social films.

After establishing himself as an actor, Kaikala Satyanarayana ventured into filmmaking by setting up his own production house – Rama Films. Under his home production, the veteran actor bankrolled several films, including Bangaru Kutumbam, Gaja Donga, Kodama Simham, and Muddula Mogudu, to name a few.

Kaikala Satyanarayana also enjoyed a brief stint in politics. He had a special association with the Telugu Desam Party, which was founded by NTR. Not a lot of people know that Satyanarayana was also a founding member of TDP.

Despite being an important member of the political party, he did not contest elections for a long time. However, on N Chandrababu Naidu’s insistence, the late actor contested from the Machilipatnam constituency in 1996 and went on to get elected as MP in the 11th Lok Sabha elections.

