Kailash Kher Birthday: Know More About The Teri Deewani Singer

When we hear songs like Teri Deewani, Saiyyan, and Yun Hi Chala Chal Rahi, we instantly get reminded of the soulful voice of singer Kailash Kher. Today, the singer has turned a year older and wiser and is celebrating his 49th birthday. Kailash Kher maintains a low-key profile and there are several facts about the singer that are not known to many.

Today, on Kailash Kher’s birthday, we are taking a look at some of the details about the Teri Deewani singer.

Take a look:

1. Kailash Kher was born on July 7, 1973, in Meerut.

2. He has given voice to more than 700 songs in 20 languages.

3. Kailash Kher learnt music from his father. However, when he was young, he never listened to Bollywood music.

4. At the age of 13, Kailash Kher fought with his family and came to Delhi from Meerut to learn music.

5. In Delhi, he used to teach music to earn money.

6. After a lot of struggles in Mumbai, Kailash Kher got an opportunity to sing in Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra’s Andaaz.

7. Rabba Ishq Na Hove from Andaaz made Kailash Kher a well-known name in the music industry.

8. Kailash Kher has also performed at the international level and has also judged various singing reality shows including Indian Idol.

9. In Sandalwood, Kailash Kher has lent his voice to songs like Old Patra Old Kabna, Anna Enna Ooru, Chenda Chenda Nan Hendthi, and Neenu Bandeya.

11. Kailash Kher was awarded the Padma Shri award in 2017.

12. Kailash Kher has also performed for the Global Fest at New York’s Webster Hall, Kennedy Center (Washington, D.C.), Stern Grove Festival (San Francisco), Celebrate Brooklyn, Santa Monica Pier Festival (LA), Fillmore Center (San Francisco), Hollywood Bowl (LA), Hammersmith Apollo (London), Symphony Hall (Birmingham), Massey Hall (Toronto).

On the personal front, Kailash Kher is married to Sheetal Bhan and has a son, Kabir.

