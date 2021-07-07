Kailash Kher: On My Birthday I Bring New Talent to the Country and to the People

Singer and song composer Kailash Kher turned a year older today (July 7). The singer is known for his popular songs Teri Deewani, Allah Ke Bande, Ya Rabba among others. He most recently collaborated with renowned musicians from across the globe to create a yoga gratitude song titled ‘Yog’ for the Government of India.

Kailash said, “In the gratitude song I collaborated with artists like Mr Wouter Kellerman (South Africa - Grammy Award Winner), Ms Lira (South Africa), Ms Aeone (UK), Mr Tito Da Fire (Nigeria), Mr Gazza (Namibia), Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, KS Chithra, Shaan, Daler Mehndi, Raageshwari, and Naresh Kamath and showed the world the strength of being together. The song is penned by Ms Vaishali Shah."

He continued, “Many challenges were there on the ground as well because of the pandemic situation. Many countries, like India, are under a lockdown, and due many guidelines they do not even allow people to enter societies easily in a lot of cities and places and we had to meet those guidelines and complete those tasks abroad as well. In many places, people could not commute. Another challenge was to complete the song in 4 days and that to video and audio, complete the shoot internationally and in India.

“And many of them have their homes and their studios at different locations and few things could only be done in a studio for recording too, so it was quite a challenge but we overcame it. We eventually did it all and we got a warm response from all over the world."

The Yog song is available on Damroo app. He said, “Right now, the song is available only on India’s only dedicated non-film music streaming Damroo app. We had kept it exclusively for the same maybe in few days, it shall be available to all the other streaming platforms as well."

Further talking about the overall messaging of the song, he said, “The messaging of the song is very strong that India is capable of healing the entire world through yoga and music. That’s what India has been catering since thousands of years but the thing is that we generally do not remember our own strength. This song reminds every citizen in India and every responsible human on earth also that India has a beautiful gift for all of you and it is called Yog and music which is an amalgamation of our cultural treasure. So, the entire world could be benefited and is getting benefited with it because yoga is the way of life. It is not just a part of one physical exercise but it is mind body soul synchronisation and music is the therapy within it intertwined. So there is a beautiful message that when we do something for ourself, it means we are doing something for the nature."

Do you prefer being a part of independent music or do you prefer Bollywood compositions? “It is not up to us, it is not our preference whether the music should be independent music or film music because each has a creative aspect and each aspect fills each other’s requirements. The ultimate goal is to reach out to maximum people. It is not limited to entertainment it is a medium of enlightenment and spiritual journey."

About his upcoming project, he said, “We are working on many projects with the government and whenever a scheme comes up for the benefit and awareness of the nation, we are always on the forefront to pass on the information appropriately and musically.

“We have already created a song for Swachh Bharat. It is now played in every city, from Tier 1 to Tier 4. I have received compliments from all across for the music. The songs have created an impact on taking action. The garbage was being cleaned even in the past but through the medium of music the awareness amongst each individual has been massive."

Birthday plans? “I don’t celebrate birthday like people usually do, like cake cutting, consuming alcohol or wine parties. I come from a background and tradition where we do ‘yagya’ or ‘hawan’. But now, I don’t usually do that because my mother and father are not there to celebrate. Now, what I do is since 5 years, I am launching artists through an event called ‘Nayii Udaan’. On my birthday I bring new talent to the country and to the people, it happens rarely that a singer launches other new talents and gives them a new platform. Earlier I use to take care of all the financial support to launch the artist. Now I have got lot of blessings from my fans and from people and we have good sponsorship for the project," he concluded.

