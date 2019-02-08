English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kailash Kher on Sona Mohapatra's #MeToo Allegation: Accusing Without Formal Complaint isn't Authentic
A few months ago, singer Sona Mahapatra had shared her alleged unsavoury experience with Kailash Kher. Soon after that, at least four other women raised allegations against him.
Mumbai: Singer Kailash Kher, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment, says that in his view if a person is not making a formal complaint and just continues to accuse, it is not authentic.
A few months ago, singer Sona Mahapatra had shared her alleged unsavoury experience with Kailash Kher. Soon after that, at least four other women raised allegations against him.
Sona, in an interview, had said she would not lodge a police complaint against Kailash but would make sure he doesn't repeat his alleged actions in future.
Reacting to the same, Kailash said: "Everyone has their own thinking. If I accuse someone only by taking that individual's name over and over again then, nothing will come out of it. If you will take legal recourse against that person, then it becomes another matter altogether.
"If I tell you that I will not make a complaint against that individual, but still I will accuse him of doing certain criminal activity, then I feel it's not an authentic complaint."
Does he feel Sona's allegations are baseless?
Kailash said: "No. I will not decide what is right and what is wrong. I have never accused someone. I am living my life. We are simple human beings and we focus on creating music."
On his upcoming projects, Kailash said: "We are now doing a live concert of Kailasa all over India and the world. Along with that, we are working on our new album. It is named 'Tham Ja'."
Kailash has sung a song in Dokyala Shot.
"Earlier, I have sung many Marathi songs and it will be my 20th Marathi song with this film. I have sung songs in 25 languages and I have come at this event after singing a Tamil song for Ilaiyaraaja sir."
