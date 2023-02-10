Kailash Kher is one of the most loved singers in Indian entertainment industry. He has gifted his listeners and fans with timeless songs only to be loved and remembered. However, during his 20s, the singer had moments of self-doubt, with his failing business.

In an interview with ANI, Kailesh revealed that he jumped into the river Ganga as he was failing at everything. However, he was saved by someone who then called him out for being so unfaithful in life and to himself. “I had done many odd jobs to survive. I was 20 or 21 when I started doing export business in Delhi. I used to send handicrafts to Germany”.

He added, “Unfortunately, all of a sudden that business collapsed. After facing several problems in business, I went to Rishikesh to become a ‘pandit’. However, I used to feel that I was a misfit there as my fellow mates were younger than me and my views never matched theirs. I was dejected as I was failing in everything… so one day I (attempted) suicide by jumping into the river Ganga.”

“But a person at the Ghat jumped in the Ganga immediately and saved me. He asked, ‘Tairna nahin aata gaya kyu tha? (Why did you jump when you don’t know how to swim?)’ I replied, ‘Marne (to die)’… aur meri suicide ki baat jaane ke baad unhone mujhe tez ki tapli maari sar pe (after learning about my intentions of ending my life, he hit me hard on my head),” he shared.

Kailash shared that he has tried to communicate with God, during that time, to know his purpose in life and the meaning of his existence. He then came to Mumbai to explore a career in the music industry in his 30s. All the fame and name that he has earned, he belives that ‘God in behind’ everything as he was ‘hell bent’ on ending it all.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

