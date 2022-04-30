Kainaat Arora, Cousin of Deceased Actor Divya Bharti, Looks Exactly Like Her. Check

Actor Kainaat Arora, the cousin sister of the deceased actor Divya Bharti, is in a happy space as she is engaged to a Parsi man, Navil, and is living with him.

Kainaat has an impressive social media presence with over two million followers on Instagram. Kainaat doesn’t hesitate to flaunt her curves and regularly delights her fans by sharing gorgeous photos of herself. She looks extremely similar to her deceased sister.

On February 25, Kainaat shared stunning photos of herself in a pink lehenga. Her Instagram post broke the Internet and has over 23,000 likes.

Earlier this year, Kainaat flaunted her glowing skin and perfectly toned body in another Instagram post. She can be seen posing in a Golden dress in the viral post.

Recently, Kainaat posted another beautiful picture of herself on Instagram. In the picture, Kainaat looks fabulous in an elegant white dress. Her post received close to 40,000 likes on Instagram.

Kainaat Arora has starred in the hit film Grand Masti, which made over Rs 100 crores at the box office. Kainaat Arora was also seen in Akshay Kumar’s Khatta Meetha.

On the work front, Kainaat will be seen in a film starring Arjun Rampal and directed by Shiraz Bhattacharya. The film is being produced by Raju Chadha.

Kainaat will also be seen in a web series, titled Fatima, which also stars Jaya Prada and Hiten Tejwani.

