'Kaise Itne Bade Ho Gaye?' Amitabh Bachchan Shares Adorable Pic With Abhishek, Shweta

Amitabh Bachchan has taken a trip down memory lane as he shared an adorable throwback photo of him with his kids Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The picture shared by the actor was a collage of a childhood photograph of his children, combined with a relatively recent one. The throwback picture happens to be from the sets of Amar Akbar Anthony (as revealed by Mr Bachchan in one of his posts earlier), while in the other photograph, the trio can be seen happily posing for the camera. Amitabh Bachchan, in his caption wrote: "Kaise itne bade hogaye?"

Check out his post below:

The Bollywood veteran also shared a throwback picture of himself from his early days in the industry, and wrote: "Kuchh zamane aise bhi the, ab zamane beet gaye, bas ab kuchh hi bache rehte hain."

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film released on Amazon Prime last month and received largely positive reviews.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan recently made his web-debut with Breathe: Into The Shadows, and will next be seen in The Big Bull, which is slated to release on Disney+Hotstar.