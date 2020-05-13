MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Stars Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor's Tik Tok Dance Duet Goes Viral; Watch

Image courtesy: Instagram

Image courtesy: Instagram

Parth and Niti's chemistry was loved by their fans in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 7:49 AM IST
Share this:

Actor Parth Samthaan used the digital medium to take some dance tips from his former "Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan" co-star Niti Taylor.

Going by the video posted by Parth, Niti is clearly an ace when it comes to dancing. While she goes on dancing smoothly, Parth gives up after sometime.

"Well learning to dance is easy.. almost," he captioned the video.

Niti also shared the same video and wrote: "Did someone say Manik Malhotra ?? O my god -wohooooooo. One hand, two hands. It's your rolly." (sic)

Their reel characters, Manik and Nandini, have many fan clubs dedicated to them on social media. Parth and Niti's fans fondly call them 'Manan' and they went gaga on seeing them together. The fan clubs wrote "You guys are best together," "Wow Manan," and this is the best ever and many such comments kept flowing in the comments' section.

The video got many fans excited. One wrote: "Seeing you two match steps is a dream come true moment." Another one wrote: "You guys are the best."

Meanwhile, Parth is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay alongside Erica Fernandes.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading