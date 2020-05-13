Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Stars Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor's Tik Tok Dance Duet Goes Viral; Watch

Actor Parth Samthaan used the digital medium to take some dance tips from his former "Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan" co-star Niti Taylor.

Going by the video posted by Parth, Niti is clearly an ace when it comes to dancing. While she goes on dancing smoothly, Parth gives up after sometime.

"Well learning to dance is easy.. almost," he captioned the video.

Niti also shared the same video and wrote: "Did someone say Manik Malhotra ?? O my god -wohooooooo. One hand, two hands. It's your rolly." (sic)

Their reel characters, Manik and Nandini, have many fan clubs dedicated to them on social media. Parth and Niti's fans fondly call them 'Manan' and they went gaga on seeing them together. The fan clubs wrote "You guys are best together," "Wow Manan," and this is the best ever and many such comments kept flowing in the comments' section.

The video got many fans excited. One wrote: "Seeing you two match steps is a dream come true moment." Another one wrote: "You guys are the best."

Meanwhile, Parth is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay alongside Erica Fernandes.