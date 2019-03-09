English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kaithi First Look: Karthi Promises 'A Full Fledged Action Thriller'
Actor Karthi revealed the first look of his forthcoming film titled Kaithi.
Image courtesy: Karthi/ Twitter
On Friday, actor Karthi revealed the first look of his forthcoming film titled Kaithi. Helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram fame, the actor promises 'a full fledged action thriller'. The film's title, Kaithi, is a Tamil word which translates to ‘prisoner.’
Karthi took to Twitter to share the poster of the film. He wrote, "A full fledged action thriller. Happy to be working with a lot of good actors and technicians. #Kaithi #KaithiFirstLook @itsNarain @Dir_Lokesh @sathyaDP @SamCSmusic." (sic)
Reportedly, it is being said, that the film has no heroine. However, Narain, Dheena and George Mariyan among others will be seen in pivotal roles.
Karthi was last seen in a Tamil romantic action thriller film, titled Dev, based on a road adventure. The film also had Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role. Apart from them, Karthik, Prakash Raj, and Ramya Krishnan were seen playing supportive and pivotal roles in the film.
Released on Valentine’s Day, the film opened to mixed responses from the audience and critics.
