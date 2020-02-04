'Kaithi' Hindi Remake in the Works
No director and actor are yet finalised for the Hindi version of 'Kaithi'. The 2019 action thriller, starring actor Karthi in the lead, was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagara.
Karthi in 'Kaithi'
Hindi remake of 2019's Tamil blockbuster "Kaithi" is being developed by Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures.
The action thriller, starring actor Karthi in the lead, was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagara.
"'Kaithi' is a gripping thriller and a tribute to all the celebrated cops-and-criminals actioners you can think of. And yet it is like none you've ever seen. I really look forward to this collaboration and coming together with a great creative team that would do true justice to the film's Hindi remake," Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment said in a statement posted on the banner's website.
"We're delighted to join hands with Reliance Entertainment for the Bollywood remake. This high-octane film will surely entertain the audience pan India," SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures added.
No director and actor are yet finalised for the Hindi version.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lady Gaga Posts Loved up Pic with Boyfriend Michael Polansky, Makes Relationship Insta Official
- Cristiano Ronaldo Ruins Fiorentina Keeper's Mind Games, Nets 2 Penalties Against Him
- MSI Prestige 15 Review: Hold on For a Moment if You Are About to Buy a Dell XPS 15
- Poco X2 Launching in India Tomorrow: Here’s Everything We Know So Far
- Special Sunday: Today is 02/02/2020, the First Palindrome Date in Over 900 Years