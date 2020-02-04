Take the pledge to vote

'Kaithi' Hindi Remake in the Works

No director and actor are yet finalised for the Hindi version of 'Kaithi'. The 2019 action thriller, starring actor Karthi in the lead, was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagara.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2020, 9:21 AM IST
'Kaithi' Hindi Remake in the Works
Karthi in 'Kaithi'

Hindi remake of 2019's Tamil blockbuster "Kaithi" is being developed by Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures.

The action thriller, starring actor Karthi in the lead, was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagara.

"'Kaithi' is a gripping thriller and a tribute to all the celebrated cops-and-criminals actioners you can think of. And yet it is like none you've ever seen. I really look forward to this collaboration and coming together with a great creative team that would do true justice to the film's Hindi remake," Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment said in a statement posted on the banner's website.

"We're delighted to join hands with Reliance Entertainment for the Bollywood remake. This high-octane film will surely entertain the audience pan India," SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures added.

No director and actor are yet finalised for the Hindi version.

