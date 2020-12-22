Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu Enjoy Their Newly Married Life with a Dinner Date

Newlywed couple Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu are enjoying their happy married life with dinner dates and Instagram-worthy pictures.

The lovebirds recently dined at a restaurant and pictures from their dinner date were posted on social media. In the photograph, Kajal is seen in a beige top with sheer balloon sleeves while her husband Gautam is seen in a simple black t-shirt.

The 35-year-old South actress tied the knot with the businessman last month in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony included traditional rituals from their Kashmiri and Punjabi family. The wedding also included a Telugu ritual ,as the couple wanted to pay tribute to their connection with South India.

In one of the pictures, Kajal explained that their wedding included a ritual called Jeelakarra Bellam. In a Telugu wedding, the ritual signifies the union of the bride and the groom. Jeelakarra, which translates to cumin and bellam, which means jaggery are made into a thick paste and put on a tamalapaku, which is betel leaf. The bride and the groom then put this on each other’s head while the priest chants mantras from the vedas. Once this ceremony is completed, it means that the couple will stay together in bitter and sweet times.

The dreamy wedding pictures were shared on Instagram handles of both Gautam and Kajal.

Wedding photographer Joseph Radhik took the mesmerizing images that captured the loved up couple and their family on the big day. After their wedding, the couple had gone to Maldives for their honeymoon as their Instagram pictures displayed their fun outing. The serene pictures of the couple from the clear waters of Maldives were well-received by fans.

The couple have recently launched their own line of home decor products, named Kitched. One of their first products to launch is a series of cushions which have a festive theme.