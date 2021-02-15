Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu Enjoy Valentine’s Dinner Date at Her Favourite Pollachi Mess

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu decided to mark their first Valentine’s Day after marriage in a unique manner. The couple enjoyed dinner at Kajal’s favourite eatery in Pollachi, Tamil Nadu. The duo visited an old mess by the name of Shanti Mess in the city. The actress revealed that she has been going to the outlet since the past nine years. To give a peek into her date night, Kajal shared a couple of photos of themselves enjoying their dinner on social media.

Kajal surprised fans by sharing a heartfelt note about the mess owners. In the first picture, we see Kajal and Gautam all smiles as Balakumar serves food to them. Kajal and Gautam posed with the eatery owners Shanti and Balakumar for the pictures. The duo kept it subtle and sported a casual look. Kajal also introduced Shanti Akka and Balakumar Anna, assumedly the owners of the mess. She extended a token of gratitude to the Shanti mess owners for serving food with utmost love in an appreciation post on Twitter.

Kajal wrote, “That’s the reason why their food has consistently been delicious since the past 27years and I’ve been going to their adorable little outlet since 9 years!(sic.)”

My absolute favourite Shanti mess in Pollachi. That’s Shanti akka and Balakumar anna,serving us with utmost love.That’s the reason why their food has consistently been delicious since the past 27years and I’ve been going to their adorable little outlet since 9 years! @kitchlug ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9eJesMI926— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 14, 2021

The duo tied the knot on October 30, last year in Mumbai. The couple decided to take the plunge amid the pandemic after dating for a few years.

On the professional front, Kajal is basking in the success of her first web series, Live Telecast directed by Venkat Prabhu. The 35-year-old is gearing up for Kamal Haasan's much-anticipated film, Indian 2 directed by Shankar. Rakul Preet Singh will also play a lead character. Kajal also will also be a part of Brinda's Hey Sinamika, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. Kajal will play sister to Vishnu Manchu in the upcoming film, Mosagallu.