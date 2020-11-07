Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu Jet Off for Their Honeymoon, Actress Shares Pics

A perfect wedding definitely needs to be followed by a perfect honeymoon. After getting married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, actress Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu whisked away to enjoy their luxury honeymoon.

The actress on Saturday shared two pictures, featuring the couple's customised pouches and passports, alongside a caption that read, "Ready to go." Her caption was accompanied by an airplane emoji. Check out the pictures below:

Earlier, Kajal shared a bunch of pictures from a photoshoot with Gautam. The photos were likely taken at the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai as they show the iconic Gateway of India in the backdrop.

In the photos, Kajal is seen in a beautiful, pink suit while Gautam is wearing a blue kurta pyjama. The two struck some romantic poses on the balcony, sharing loving looks and warm embraces.

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot last Friday in Mumbai. The couple had an intimate wedding in the presence of their family and friends at the Taj Palace Hotel. The wedding was preceded by other ceremonies such as Haldi, Mehendi and Chooda.