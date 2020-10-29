Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's Wedding Festivities Begin, See Actress' Mehendi Pic

Popular actress of southern films, Kajal Aggarwal, is all set to marry entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai. The actress took to Instagram to share the news with fans earlier in October and now the couple's wedding festivities have kick-started in a grand manner.

Kajal posted a picture from her mehendi ceremony, which was organised on Wednesday. The event was a private affair and only one pic has surfaced on social media yet that Kajal shared on her Instagram handle. Kajal looks visibly happy and excited for this new phase in her life as she flaunts the deep colour of heena on her hands. She is dressed in a simple green printed salwar kameez for the ceremony.

Groom Gautam also shared a post on social media before the wedding festivities began.

While announcing her wedding with Gautam in October first week, Kajal had shared on social media, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support (sic)."

Kajal is best known for her roles in Magadheera, Kavacham, Arya 2, Thuppaki and Paris Paris. In Bollywood, she has been seen in Singham and Special 26.