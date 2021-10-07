Kajal Aggarwal and Tamannah-Starrer Remakes of Queen Could Release in Theaters Before OTT

The Tamil and Telugu remakes of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Queen are waiting for release for quite some time now. Paris Paris is the Tamil version featuring Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role, while Tamannah stars in the Telugu remake called That Is Mahalakshmi. The Covid-19 pandemic pushed the release dates of both the remakes in spite of the films being ready. There have been media reports that the makers of Paris Paris could release the movie through OTT service.

The latest buzz is that makers are planning to first release Paris Paris in theaters, and then make the film available digitally after a while. Tamannah-starrer That Is Mahalakshmi could be given a similar treatment.

Besides Tamil and Telugu, Queen is also being remade in Kannada and Malayalam too. In Kannada, the film is called Butterfly and in Malayalam, the movie is titled Zam Zam.

The storyline of the film revolves around the journey of a 24-year-old abandoned bride who decides to go on her honeymoon alone and how during her journey, she makes new friends, finds joy, and becomes independent.

The pandemic has impacted the film industry severely and has forced studios to approach OTT giants for alternative release. Many Tamil movies like Keerthy Suresh-starrer Penguin and Miss India along with movie V, starring Nani, were released on OTT platforms.

Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru was also released on Amazon Prime Video. Many big Bollywood movies like Lakshmi Bomb among others were released on OTT with varied reactions.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal recently made her digital debut with director Venkat Prabhu’s series Live Telecast which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Currently, the actress has Acharya with Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. She is also a part of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 which is being helmed by Shankar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.