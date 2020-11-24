Kajal Aggarwal Asked Gautam Kitchlu to Do This Thing Before Marriage

Popular south actress Kajal Aggarwal recently got hitched to childhood friend Gautam Kitchlu and has been living a blissfully happy life. While the two remained friends and compatriots since long, Kajal had given Gautam a condition to marry him.

Speaking to Times of India, the newly married couple recalled the incident amusingly. Kajal said that although they had discussed getting married, Gautam had spoken to her father before actually proposing marriage to her.

Here, Kajal gave him a condition. Gautam had to bend his knees and propose to her in the most romantic way possible. “But I told him I was not going to marry him until he went down on his knees,” added the actress.

The issue was that Gautam is not filmy at all, so the dream proposal for Kajal was “cheesy” for the groom. Still, it did not stop him from professing his love in front of Kajal by going down on one knee. “I thought that was really cheesy and filmy. But she said I had to do it the proper way,” Gautam recalled.

When Kajal was asked what was the most filmy thing that Gautam has done for her, she chose the romantic proposal. “Going down on his knees to propose [was the most filmy thing Gautam has done]. Yes, He is the most non-filmi person I have ever met.”

She revealed that he doesn’t even like watching movies until she makes him sit down and look at the screen. Kajal called her husband “very unconventional” from this aspect.

Among other things, the couple said how thorough they had to be in order to stage the wedding amid a pandemic. All the guests and vendors had to be tested for COVID-19 , the venues were properly sanitised and they had an entire layer of safety protocol to follow.

Kajal is all set to be seen in Acharya, opposite Chiranjeevi. She is going to join the sets from December 5, 2020.