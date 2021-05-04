Kajal Aggarwal Calls Husband Gautam Kitchlu Her 'Support System'

Since the first wave of Covid-19 pushed India into lockdown for months, people learned to cherish the time with their loved ones. The pandemic forced many to take a break from their fast lives and bask in the warmth of family and friends. Sharing this experience with fans, actress Kajal Aggarwal too was seen showering love on her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, on her Instagram page on Monday. She shared a beautiful picture from a tender moment with her husband and mentioned him to be her “support system”.

The actress looked radiant as she hugged her husband from behind as they posed for the selfie clicked by him on what appears to be their balcony. In the snap, while Gautam can be seen wearing a black T-shirt and a matching cap, Kajal is seen in a casual off-shoulder dress and a no-makeup look. The beautiful sunset adds more charm to the frame.

Fans showered love on Kajal’s cute Instagram post. Stylist Ami Patel and actor Raashi Khanna also commented with heart emojis on her Instagram post.

The star who got married to the Mumbai-based businessman in October last year is an avid social media user. She keeps giving her fans regular life updates and also shares throwback pictures.

Besides her family time, Kajal’s hobbies have also been keeping her busy. Last week, she posted a picture of purple and pink knitting yarn and also gave a glimpse of what she was working on. In the post, she described that the current nationwide situation due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is very grim and can easily make anyone depressed or anxious. In such a situation, it is very important to keep the mind busy and distracted. She claimed that for her, knitting has been “therapeutic”.

On the work front, the 35-year-old actress was last seen in Jayam Ravi-starrer 'Comali' in 2019. Her future projects include Chiranjeevi’s Acharya and Kamal Hassan’s Indian 2.

