Kajal Aggarwal Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Gautam Kitchlu, Writes a Sweet Note

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actresses in the South. With some iconic films like Magadheera, Naan Mahaan Alla, Mattrraan in her kitty, she has also appeared in some commercially successful Bollywood films as well. Besides acting, the Singham actress is also a doting wife to her husband Gautam Kitchlu. As the adorable couple completed two years of marriage, Kajal marked the occasion with a cute picture and a heartwarming note.

On Sunday, Kajal took to her Instagram handle to share a close-up snap of the hands of all the three family members intertwined. She wrote in the caption, “Happy 2 years around the Sun together husband, looking forward to so much more with you! I love you, my constant, Gautam Kitchlu.”

The comment section was flooded with compliments and best wishes by the avid fans. One of them wrote, “Lots of love to my favourite couple(red heart emoji). Another one commented, “The click resonates with the word ‘complete’. Happy Anniversary to the lovely couples”. Someone also said, “Sweetest Photo for the Sweetest Couple. Happiest Anniversary and can’t wait for so many more. Love you both”.

Meanwhile, Gautam Kitchlu also shared a loved-up photograph on his Instagram handle where he can be seen holding his son Neil close to him as Kajal plants a kiss on his cheeks. Kitchlu is all smiles for the lovely picture. His caption read, “2 years(with heart and biceps emojis).”

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married on October 30, 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The two had been good friends before tying the knot. Gautam Kitchlu is a Mumbai based businessman and the founder of bespoke interior design firm Discern Living. The couple became parents to six-month-old Neil on April 19 2002. Kajal often shares pictures of Neil on her handle.

