Kajal Aggarwal Celebrates One Month of Married Life with Unseen Wedding Pics

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot on October 30, 2020. The couple had a low-key wedding ceremony in Mumbai due to the coronavirus pandemic. Soon after that, they headed to the Maldives for their honeymoon. Now, as they completed one month of marital bliss, Kajal shared a few unseen photos from their wedding festivities.

Sharing a monochrome picture, Kajal wrote, "Here’s to Laughter, love and all things nice @kitchlug." In the second photo, the couple can be seen posing with their wedding cake. "May we have our croquembouche and eat it too #happyonemonth #timefliesalready #catchingmoments," she wrote.

In an interview with Vogue, Kajal revealed that she and Gautam were friends for seven years and dated for three years before deciding to get married. It was the pandemic that pushed them to take the plunge, revealed the actress.

Kajal made her Bollywood debut with 'Kyun! Ho Gaya Na'. She is best known for her performances in films such as 'Singham', co-starring Ajay Devgn, 'Special 26', opposite Akshay Kumar. The actress is a part of many Tamil and Telugu films.