Kajal Aggarwal Celebrates Son Neil's Half Way To 1 Year With Sweet Note, Says 'Can't Believe How...'

Kajal Aggarwal is not only a talented actress but also a doting mother to Neil. The Bahubali actress who embraced motherhood earlier this April often shares glimpses of her son on her social media platforms. Following that trajectory, the actress celebrated Neil’s six months with a wholesome picture and an equally heartwarming note.

On Wednesday, Kajal took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of Neil smiling cutely and covering his face with his nimble hands. Recalling her emotions at the time of Neil’s birth and commenting on the fleeting nature of time, she wrote in her note, “I can’t believe how fast the past 6 months have gone by or the profound change that has taken place in my life. I’ve gone from a scared young woman holding a wriggling mass on her chest and wondering how she was going to care for it to now fulfilling mommy duties and learning as I go along. Of course, balancing full time work and ensuring I never compromise on my time, attention, love, nurturing care for you- is extremely challenging.”

Adding further, she revealed how she jokes with her husband Gautam Kitchlu about Neil’s stupendous growth and him joining a college in the coming week. It read, “You now roll on the floor, swinging left to right, tummy and back – it seemed to happen overnight you’ve had your first cold, first bump on the head, first time in the pool, the ocean and you’ve started tasting foods. Your dad and I joke that you’ll be going off to college next week because time is advancing so quickly. You’ve left the helpless newborn you were such a short time ago, behind already!”

Kajal Aggarwal continued, “I am in awe of how you take in each little moment of life and often overwhelmed at the great responsibility God has blessed me with, being your mother! It’s as they say, the most challenging and rewarding job I will ever have. Happy halfway to 1, my love, my baby Neil.”

The endearing social media post was swarmed with lovely comments and loved up emojis by celebs like Neha Dhupia, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Raashi Khanna and Hansika Motwani.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married on October 30 2020 amid Covid-19 pandemic. The two had always been good friends before tying the knots. Gautam Kitchlu is a Mumbai based businessman and the founder of bespoke interior design firm Discern Living.

