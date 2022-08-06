Kajal Aggarwal Confirms She Is Not Leaving Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2

Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, helmed by Shankar, has been in production for quite some time. Shooting for the movie was disrupted just before the outbreak of the pandemic and it’s been on hold since. Budgetary constraints had been reported to be the reason behind the delay in the shooting. There were also talks about lead actress Kajal Aggarwal being replaced from the film due to her motherhood, even though she had shot some portions before the filming was halted.

Now, Kajal Aggarwal’s fans have some reasons to be happy. Kajal recently confirmed that she is still a part of Indian 2 putting all rumours about her replacement to rest.

The actress also added that Indian 2 filming will resume on September 13. Kajal revealed the details during an Instagram Live with Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia.

Kajal Aggarwal apparently portrays an elderly woman in the film, with speculations rife that she will portray the character played by Tamil actress Sukanya in the first instalment of the movie. India, which was released in 1996, revolved around a former freedom fighter turned present day vigilante and his war against corruption.

Kamal Haasan, who has diverted his full attention to Indian 2 after the release of Vikram, is apparently travelling to the United States to change his appearance for the movie. Directed by Shankar, the film also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Guru Somasundaram. As actors Vivek and Nedumudi Venu have passed away, the makers are yet to choose their replacements. Earlier Kamal Haasan had said that shooting of Indian 2 would resume after Shankar is done with Ram Charan’s RC15.

