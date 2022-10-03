Kajal Aggarwal Congratulates Soorarai Pottru Stars Suriya, Jyotika for 'Well Deserved' National Award

The 68th National Film Awards ceremony was held last week. The best actor award was shared by Ajay Devgn and Suriya. Suriya’s wife Jyotika won the award for Soorarai Pottru. The film was co-produced by Suriya and Jyotika. Wishes are pouring in from all corners for the star couple. Now, actress Kajal Aggarwal has shared an appreciation post for Soorarai Pottru and Jyotika.

Kajal has shared pictures of the pair receiving their awards from the President of India Draupadi Murmu and the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. The awards ceremony was held at the Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on September 30, 2022.

Take a look at Kajal’s appreciative post here:

Big congratulations @Suriya_offl and #Jyotika for your very well deserved national awards 💕 pic.twitter.com/TqBtqDlyM7 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) October 3, 2022

Actors Ajay Devgn and Suriya jointly won the Best Actor Award for their films, Tanhaji and Soorarai Pottru, respectively. The duo took to pen heartfelt notes of thanks on social media after attending the event in New Delhi. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was directed by Om Raut and also starred actors Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar. The film–which was initially released in 2020– turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Devgn played the lead role of the warrior Tanhaji and received much praise for his performance in the movie.

Aparna Balamurali won the Best Actress Award for her role in Soorarai Pottru which also starred Bollywood actors such as Paresh Rawal and South Indian stars such as Urvashi, Mohan Babu, and Karunas, among others in important roles. The film was directed by Sudha Kongara and was released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video in November 2020. Soorarai Pottru was released dubbed in Kannada and Malayalam under the same title and in Telugu as Aakasam Nee Haddu Raa. Soorarai Pottru is originally based on the life of ‘Simplify Deccan’ founder Captain GR Gopinath.

