Kajal Aggarwal Continues Workout Routine Amid Pregnancy, See Video

With her latest Instagram Reel, actress Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu shared a glimpse into her fitness routine as a pregnant woman. The 36-year-old is expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu and showed her Instagram followers how she is keeping fit these days.

Kajal’s latest Instagram Reel features her in a very peri shade gym wear. The actress flaunted her baby bump as she practiced some exercises with her trainer. Kajal was seen radiating pregnancy glow as she lifted some dumbbells and practiced strengthening exercises. Her Reel was accompanied by a caption that read, “I have always been a very active person and worked out my whole life. Pregnancy is a different ball game."

The actress also offered a fitness tip to fellow expecting mothers, “All women who are pregnant without complications should be encouraged to participate in aerobic and strength conditioning exercises as part of a healthy lifestyle during their pregnancy - Pilates and barre helped my body change for the better pre and through my pregnancy. This transformative approach has me feeling stronger, longer and leaner. The goal of aerobic conditioning in pregnancy should be to maintain a good fitness level throughout without trying to reach peak fitness."

Kajal who has mostly worked in the South Indian film industry with movies like Indian Soldier Never On Holiday, and Maari, recently hosted her baby shower. The actress shared pictures from her traditional baby shower event on Instagram. Kajal was seen in a bright red silk saree for the occasion. The actress paired the red saree with a matching red sleeveless blouse. The actress had accessorised her look with golden bracelets, earrings, and a stone studded gold choker. Kajal posed with Gautam for a dreamy portrait and shared it on the social media platform.

