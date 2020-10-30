Kajal Aggarwal Dances Like No One is Watching at Her Haldi Ceremony, Watch Videos

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai on Friday. The actress kicked off wedding festivities in a grand manner as she shared a picture on social media from her mehendi ceremony earlier. On Thursday, the pre-wedding celebrations continued and the bride's haldi event was organised.

Kajal was seen enjoying herself at the haldi function. In inside videos and pictures from the event, she is seen smiling from ear-to-ear as she looks excited and happy to enter this new phase in her life. In many clips, she is seen dancing her heart out also.

Kajal looked every bit of beautiful in a yellow outfit while Gautam complimented her in a white kurta and black Nehru jacket. The actress completed her look with floral jewelry set. Kajal's sister Nishaa Aggarwal was also seen in a pink lehenga as she welcomed guests and enjoyed fun times at the family wedding function.

On October 6, Kajal had updated her fans about her wedding.

"It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support," she had written in a social media post.

Kajal is best known for her roles in Magadheera, Kavacham, Arya 2, Thuppaki, and Paris Paris. In Bollywood, she has been seen in Singham and Special 26.