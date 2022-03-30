Kajal Aggarwal Enjoys Her Pregnancy With This ‘Dearest Friend’; See Pics

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular and admired leading ladies in the Indian film industry. After winning countless hearts with her amazing work in the South, Kajal managed to make an immediate impression with her work in Ajay Devgn’s Singham.

Right now, the diva is experiencing her pregnancy journey flawlessly, and fans can’t wait for the big surprise. She and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first child. In the thick of the pregnancy craze, she shared a few photos of herself with her closest friend, and it’s not what you’d think. Do you want to check and figure it out for yourself? Take a look below.

Did not get it? Let us tell you. It’s actually Kajal’s new pregnancy pillow. She recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram showing off her pregnancy pillow. Introducing her dearest friend during her pregnancy she wrote, “This pregnancy pillow gives relief from common problems like neck, shoulder and back pain. Reduces acid reflux and leads to sound sleep. I can sleep, lie down and work comfortably and this pillow always gives me the most comfortable position,” in the caption.

Leaving away the prevalent misconception regarding pregnancy, Kajal looks great. She recently shared a photo on Instagram of herself exercising while pregnant, which received a lot of attention.

Last month, Kajal was sprinkled with love and blessings by her family and close friends during the ‘godbharai’ or baby shower ceremony, ahead of the big day. The expecting mother shared a wonderful photo with Gautam, and we couldn’t take our eyes off Kajal’s radiant face.

Kajal’s work schedule is full of exciting projects. Acharya, Hey Sinamika, Uma, and Indian 2 all add to a long list of projects for her. While in Acharya, she will share screen time with Chiranjeevi, in Indian 2, she will share screen time with Kamal Haasan. Dulquer Salmaan plays the lead in Hey Sinamika.

