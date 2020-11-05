Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kichlu Strike a Mushy Pose After 'Perfect' Post Wedding Celebration

Actress Kajal Aggarwal made for a beautiful bride as she tied the knot with long time beau Gautam Kichlu. The intimate wedding affair was no less than a fairy tale and the couple looked gorgeous as ever in all their wedding rituals. For the post-wedding celebrations too, the duo was seen at their sartorial best. Kajal was dressed in a golden-beige Falguni and Shane Peacock ensemble. On the accessory front, Kajal kept it minimum and wore a statement choker and a set of bright red chooda.

On a photo-sharing spree, the actress treated her fans with multiple photos from the celebration. However, a picture of the couple striking a mushy pose stands out among all. "You made my post wedding celebration so perfect! Thank you for this spectacular outfit," Kajal captioned the pic. Take a look:

Newly-wed actress Kajal Aggarwal has also shared pictures of her first Karwa Chauth celebrations on Instagram Story. In a selfie she posted, Kajal is dressed in a red saree, which she has teamed with minimal make-up and a red mask. "Happy 1st Karwa Chauth," she wrote. She also shared a picture of her mehndi.

Meanwhile, Kajal's husband, Gautam Kitchlu, shared a picture of the couple at a puja ceremony. "Celebrating new beginnings. So grateful for the blessings of the past week, my incredible wife and our new home," he captioned the Instagram post.

Kajal is best known for her roles in "Magadheera", "Kavacham", "Arya 2", "Thuppaki", and " Paris Paris". In Bollywood, she has been seen in "Singham" and "Special 26".