Kajal Aggarwal Kisses Son Neil in New Pic from Her Birthday Celebration; Fans Call Them 'Cuties'

Kajal Aggarwal celebrated her 37th birthday on Sunday. This birthday was special for the Singham actress as it was her first after welcoming little munchkin Neil in her life. The actress gave her fans a glimpse of her b’day bash and called it her best birthday ever. The actress took to Instagram to post an adorable pic of her baby boy Neil as she revealed his face and thanked everyone for warm birthday wishes. In the pic, Kajal is seen holding Neil in her hands and kissing. This is the first time the actress has revealed her son’s face.

Taking to the captions, Kajal noted, “19.06.22 #myprecious #munchkinbabyK #bestbirthdayever with my little bubs. thank you so much for all the love, warmth and heartfelt wishes!”

Soon after the picture was posted on the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the duo.

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana also reacted to the pic as she commented, “Most adorable.”

While one fan wrote, “Cuties,” others dropped heart emoticons as they showered love on the stars.

Although Kajal shared pictures of Neil, this is the first time she shared a full picture showing his face. The little boy is seen looking at his mom as she poses for a pic with him. The mom-son duo looks adorable in the photograph.

Kajal often documents sweet moments with her little bundle of joy and posts them on social media. Earlier, last month, On Mother’s Day (May 8), Kajal Aggarwal had shared the first glimpse of her son Neil and had written a long note talking about her experience. She had started her note by writing, “Dearest Neil, My first. I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body. And it’s such a scary thing, but more than that, it’s beautiful.”

She continued, “And I still have so much to learn. Thank you for being the one with whom I get to experience all of these firsts. There is no one else who could have done it. God chose you, my little prince. I pray that you grow up strong and sweet and that you have a heart for others. I pray that you never let this world dull your bright and lovely personality. I pray that you are courageous and kind and generous and patient. I already see so much of this in you, and it makes me so proud to call you mine! You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars, little one. Don’t you ever forget that.”

Check out the post here:

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal is known for her role in Singham.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.