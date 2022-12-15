Kajal Aggarwal Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Her Peach Lehenga

Kajal Aggarwal has come a long way in her career. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some of her adorable looks, now and then. Recently, she shared a series of pictures on Instagram while she attended her “choti behen ki shaadi.” Kajal looked drop-dead gorgeous in a monochrome peach lehenga with embellishments going all over. The blouse had a similar detailing all over, that looked even more beautiful. She kept her makeup very minimal, as the outfit had all the bling. For jewellery, she added a set of golden neckpieces with a bracelet.

Kajal frequently shares photos of her adorable baby boy on the ‘gram. The actress was recently photographed at Mumbai airport with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil Kitchlu. The best part is that she revealed Neil’s face for the first time there. The Singham actress smiled for the camera, as she posed with her son.

In the video, Neil looks super cute, resting in his stroller. New mum Kajal wore an ethnic outfit and looked lovely, while Gautam went for a more basic and casual look.

In terms of work, Kajal is preparing to return to the big screen with Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. The diva is also learning new skills for her character in the film, such as martial arts and horseback riding. S Shankar is the director of this drama. Indian 2 is the sequel to the superstar’s 1996 film, Indian. The film, which was supposed to hit theatres in 2020, was repeatedly delayed due to a variety of factors, but its shooting has now been resumed.

