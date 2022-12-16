Kajal Aggarwal Looks Ravishing in Latest Instagram Pictures; Check Here

South actress Kajal Aggarwal has already proven that she has a brilliant fashion sense. The actress time and again drapes herself in stunning outfits giving us major fashion goals. She recently shared photos, taking Instagram by storm all over again in just a couple of hours.

In the photos, the actress posed in a white sequined saree with a round neck and sequin details. Her exquisite ornaments accentuate her look and make her look like a goddess. The timeless designs and detailed sequin work make her look extraordinary.

Check out the pictures here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

For makeup, the actress wore mascara-laden eyelashes, smokey eyeshadow, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of pink lipstick that completely goes with her ethnic ensemble. Kajal’s fashion sense truly deserves a round of applause every time she brings something new to the fashion table.

Kajal picks the intricately sequined lehenga from the clothing brand, Sawan Gandhi. She captioned her picture, “Choti Behen KI Shaadi”. Just as soon as the actress shared her pictures on her social media handle, several fans rushed to the comment section to shower the actress with love and admiration. While some fans could not stop gushing over the actress’ look, others lauded the actress for her elegant fashion choice.

The actress often manages to garner attention — be it with her looks or her roles. And this time, too, she made her way to the hearts of millions with her aesthetic beauty and charm.

On the career front, Kajal Aggarwal made her debut in acting with the 2004 Hindi film Kyun…! Ho Gaya Na. The actress rose to fame after her performance as Yuvarani Mitravinda and Indu in the 2009 Telugu blockbuster film Magadheera.

The actress has a few movies in the pipeline including Uma, Ghosty, and Karungaapiyam. She was last seen in the Telugu film The Ghost.

