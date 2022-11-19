Kajal Aggarwal Looks Simple Yet Elegant In This Beige Salwar Suit

Kajal Aggarwal loves ethnic outfits. And, her Instagram feed is proof. The 37-year-old actress recently broke the internet with a string of pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the photos, the Hey Sinamika star looked elegant as she sported a sleeveless beige salwar suit, featuring floral motifs and intricate embroidery work, with a sheer dupatta.

Kajal paired the salwar suit with a pair of statement oxidized earrings. In terms of her makeup, she opted for a glammed-up look, comprising filled brows, maroon lips and blushed cheeks. A side-parted hairdo with soft curls completed her effortless look. She also added a pop of colour to her look with neon yellow nails.

Check out Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram post below:

Seeing the photos, fans flooded the comments section of her post with compliments galore. One of the users wrote, “There is no one better than you in the whole film industry. You are the most beautiful and gorgeous.” Another gushed, “Beautiful.” A third user remarked, “Gorgeous.”

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Hey Sinamika alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. She will be next seen in the Karungaapiyam. The film stars Regina Cassandra, Janani Iyer, and Raiza Wilson in lead roles. Actors like Karunakaran, Kalaiyarasan, Yogi Babu, John Vijay, Sha Ra, and Lollu Sabha Manohar will be seen playing supporting roles in the upcoming Tamil film. Karungaapiyam is written and directed by Deekay and bankrolled by PAVE Entertainments, Vetri Vel Talkies and AP International. Apart from the Deekay directorial, Kajal also has S Shankar’s action film Indian 2 in her kitty.

On the personal front, Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 last year. Their wedding was an intimate affair, which was attended by their close friends and family members. Kajal and Gautam dated for three years before taking their relationship to the next level. On April 19 this year, the star couple was blessed with a baby boy, Neil.

