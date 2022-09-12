Kajal Aggarwal Looks Stunning in Multicoloured Co-Ord Set

Kajal Aggrawal has stunned social media users once again with pictures in her new multicoloured co-ord set. Kajal looks pretty in her multicoloured attire with statement rings. She kept her look simple with minimalist makeup. She made head turns with her multicoloured shirt and trousers. The Indian 2 actress kept her hair open with soft curls and struck poses for the lens. She even captioned her pictures #multicolourlove.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)



Kajal has received loads of love from her fans. Her fans have flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. This is not the first time Kajal has throbbed the heart of her supporters. Earlier, she dressed up in a yellow suit with white floral designs. She opted for heavy dangling earrings. Her U-cut shape line and back-less kurta looked heart throbbing. A user wrote, “drop dead gorgeous.” Others posted hearts in her comment section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

In yet another picture, Kajal wore a bright pink gown. Her dress was designed in white colour. She captioned it, “Growing, Glowing and ever Grateful.” She rounded off her look with heart-shaped golden earrings and statement rings. Kajal wore a simple golden colour pendant that complimented her earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)



On the work front, Kajal Aggrawal will star in Indian 2, the longest film directed by S.Shankar in his career. The film stars Kamal Haasan, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Gulshan Grover. In the movie, Kajal will essay the character of an elderly woman. S.Shankar’s directorial is expected to be released next year and dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Indian 2 will recount the story of a person, who fights against the corruption of dishonest bureaucrats. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in for music. Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies have jointly produced this movie.

