Kajal Aggarwal Oozes Glam in Uber-Chic Blue-Embroidered Dress

Actress Kajal Aggarwal needs no special introduction when it comes to films. Not only has she starred in numerous Telugu and Tamil movies, but the actress has also made her mark in Bollywood. Kajal is currently enjoying her newfound motherhood in bliss, being a doting parent to her 7-month-old baby boy Neil. Although she took a hiatus from acting post giving birth, the Tollywood diva has recently made a comeback into showbiz.

An avid social media user, Kajal is often seen sharing her upcoming projects, travel getaways, and snippets of her glamorous photoshoots on Instagram. This time, the Acharya actress made all the heads turn as she dropped a streak of stunning pictures on her Gram, announcing that her next film, Ghosty is “coming soon.” “Ghosty coming soon,” she captioned her post.

Dressed in an uber-chic boho-printed, blue embroidered dress, Kajal exuded party vibes. The intricate mirror-work and frills embedded in her attire enhanced Kajal’s floaty and fiery glammed-up look further. She clubbed her edgy outfit with a pair of white boots. The fabulous pink-feather earrings screamed hippie.

In terms of makeup, Kajal sported a bold eye makeover, applying a heavy brush of shimmery royal blue eyeshadow, with a dash of kohl that added much-needed drama to her eyes. The glam girl rounded off her look with open tresses, flowing wildly in the wind, and her infectious smile. Kajal rocked her chic-hippie avatar by striking some alluring poses in front of the lens.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Kajal’s latest clicks, showering her with oodles of praise. “I’m stunned by this post” expressed one fan. “Hottie” lavished another. “So cute,” commented a third individual. Others dropped a slew of heart and fire emojis on Kajal’s post.

Helmed by S Kalyaan, Ghosty is touted to be a horror-comedy. The film also stars Yogi Babu and Kavitha Ranjini in prominent roles. Besides Ghosty, Kajal is also a part of director S Shankar’s big-budget movie Indian 2. Indian 2 is the sequel of the 1996 Tamil-language action entertainer flick, Indian. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Indian 2 also stars Kamal Hassan, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, and Nedumudi Venu. Further details of both Ghosty and Indian 2 have not been unveiled as of yet.

