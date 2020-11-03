Kajal Aggarwal Opens Up About Husband Gautam Kitchlu's 'Heartfelt' and 'Emotional' Marriage Proposal

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who recently got married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu, opened up about their relationship and his 'heartfelt' marriage proposal to her. The couple knew each other for seven years and dated for three years.

Talking to Vogue about his 'non-filmy' wedding proposal, Kajal said, “Gautam is understated when it comes to romance. He’s not the filmy sort, and I am grateful for it because I have enough of that in my films. So, it wasn’t a proposal with all of the jazz, but it was an extremely heartfelt, emotional conversation between us. He was so authentic about his feelings and the way he expressed how he wanted to have a future with me; I couldn’t be more sure about spending my life with him.”

She revealed the Coronavirus lockdown was a factor which helped them realise that they wanted to be together. Kajal said that they were so used to being together that the distance during the lockdown was a trigger for her husband to propose her.

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot on October 30 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The duo had a Kashmiri and Punjabi wedding and added South Indian rituals honouring their personal relationships with the region.