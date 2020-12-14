Kajal Aggarwal Pens a Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Her Mother-in-law Dheera Kitchlu

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who tied the knot to her childhood friend Gautam Kitchlu this year on October 30, took to her Instagram to pen a heartfelt post for her mother-in-law, Dheera Kitchlu on her birthday. The actress shared a couple of unseen pictures of them together from her wedding celebrations and wrote, “I couldn’t be more grateful for having you in my life. Happy birthday mom! @dheerakitchlu.”

The actress seems to have a great bond with her mother-in-law as she can be seen kissing her hand in one of the pictures. In another picture, Kajal can be seen giving her mother-in-law a warm hug during her pheras.

Kajal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal took to the comment section and wrote, “Happiest bday Dheera Aunty.”

Kajal’s husband, Gautam also shared a series of pictures on his Instagram and wrote, “I am who I am because of you. Happy birthday Mom! #happybirthday.” In the pictures, the mother-son duo can be seen sharing a laugh.

A couple of days ago, the actress shared a heart-warming note for her father Vinay Aggarwal to wish him the happiest birthday. Sharing a beautiful snap from her wedding rituals where her dad can be seen planting a kiss on Gautam’s head, she wrote, “When pictures speak a 1000 words. We love you papa. Happiest birthday!” In other pictures, Kajal’s dad can be seen sharing some beautiful moment with his daughter.

Meanwhile, the actress will soon be joining the shoot of Chiranjeevi's film, Acharya. According to reports, the director of the film, Koratala Siva and the other cast have already resumed the shooting in Hyderabad. She is one of the renowned faces of the south film industry, and been a part of many Telugu movies in her career. She has also been featured in Bollywood blockbusters like Singham and Special 26.