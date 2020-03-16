Kajal Aggarwal Replaces Trisha in Chiranjeevi Starrer Acharya: Reports

Telugu actress Trisha was roped in to play the lead role in Koratala Siva-directed Acharya, opposite megastar Chiranjeevi. However, the actress confirmed her exit from the project via her official social media.

In a now deleted tweet, Trisha revealed that she is walking out of the movie due to certain creative differences.

“Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir’s film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences -- hope to see you soon in an exciting project,” she earlier tweeted.

Now there are reports that Tollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal will step in Trisha’s shoes for the film. According to Cinema Express, the makers have approved of Kajal’s casting after a test look.

“The makers did a look test on Kajal and are convinced with her looks and body language for the part. She will join the sets next week,” Cinema Express quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi has decided to suspend the shooting of Acharya for a few days amid rising coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India.The decision came after the Telangana government shut cinema halls to avoid public gatherings in order to prevent the contagious virus from spreading.

Acharya also stars Mahesh Babu, Sonu Sood and Sampath Raj. In his 152nd film, Chiranjeevi will be seen as a government employee.

Trisha has few interesting projects in her pipeline, including ace director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus PonniyinSelvan. She will also be seen in Ram alongside Mollywood megastar Mohanlal. Other films in her kitty are Paramapadham Vilayattu, Garjanai and Raangi.

On the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the leading lady in Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2. She will also act in John Abraham-starrer Mumbai Saga along with an ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty.

