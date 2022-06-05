Kajal Aggarwal Reunites With Family on Video Call Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases: ‘Back To Digital Love’

Kajal Aggarwal is embracing motherhood ever since she welcomed her son Neil Kitchlu with husband Gautam Kitchlu. The Singham actress is an avid social media user and she often drops intriguing glimpses of her daily life. As COVID-19 cases are on the rise currently, everyone has gone back to talking with their loved ones through virtual mediums. Kajal Aggarwal also recently conducted a video call with her family.

The ‘Hey Sinamika’ actress took to Instagram Stories on Sunday and dropped an adorable glimpse of the family reunion she had over a video call. She posted a screenshot on Instagram of chit-chatting with her dad Vinay Agarwal and mother, Suman Agarwal. The star’s sister Nisha Agarwal was also a part of the call. However, the special appearance was made by little Neil, on her mom’s shoulders.

Well, this isn’t the first time, the actress has posted a picture of her little one on social media. Earlier, Kajal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal dropped a photograph holding her newborn baby boy Neil. Sharing, the photo on social media, she wrote, “#Sukoon @kajalaggarwalofficial just send my bundle quickly to me.”

While Kajal has been sharing glimpses of her newborn baby Neil, the Acharya actress has not yet revealed her baby’s face to the world.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal Aggarwal is currently on break on that front and is spending all her time with Neil and her husband Gautam Kitchlu.

Last month, Kajal dropped an adorable moment between her son and daddy Gautam. The adorable glimpse has sent the internet into a meltdown. In the picture, Gautam can be seen taking care of his papa duties by cradling his son into his arms and making him fall asleep by resting him on his chest and shoulder. Kajal expressed her thoughts on the picture and wrote, “Both passed out post a feed”. However, the face of their newborn was hidden.

On Mother’s Day, Kajal shared a picture with her newborn and thanked her son Neil for giving her immense joy of being a mother for the first time. “Thank you for being the one with whom I get to experience all of these firsts. There is no one else who could have done it. God chose you, my little prince. You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars, little one. Don’t you ever forget that,” read an excerpt from her post.

Kajal and Gautam welcomed their son on April 19. Kitchlu and Aggarwal’s families are overjoyed with the addition of a new family member, as the celebrations continue.

