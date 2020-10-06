Kajal Aggarwal Reveals Her Wedding Date with Gautam Kitchlu, Says 'Thrilled to Start Our New Lives Together'

After much ado, actress Kajal Aggarwal has announced her marriage. Taking to her social media, Kajal posted that she and entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu will tie the knot in Mumbai on October 30.

The wedding will take place in a private ceremony with immediate family members in attendance. In the light of the pandemic, the joy has to be certainly sobered but nonetheless they are thrilled to start a new journey together, Kajal mentioned.

The note shared by Kajal on Instagram reads, “I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning (sic).”

Rumours of the wedding were rife for a few weeks. Kajal and Gautam were reportedly engaged in a hush-hush ceremony last month. However, no official word from the actress came until now.

Ahead of the big announcement, Kajal had sent some hints to tease her fans on social media. Just earlier today, the actress shared a cryptic post with nothing but a heart with black in the backdrop. It suggested that a wedding is on the cards for her.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CF9irvQHIbL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Fans had started trending her big time since she shared that post. They were speculating that official news could be on its way.

Gautam Kitchlu runs an e-commerce Interior venture known as Discern Living.

Kajal, who has no plans of quitting acting, has a chain of projects in the line-up. She has Jeffrey Gee Chin helmed Mosagallu which is based on true events. The film will star Vishnu Manchu, who is also co-producing the film.

Kajal will also be seen in the upcoming multi-starrer Mumbai Saga. Apart from that, she has Kamal Haasan headlined Indian 2 and Kangana Ranaut’s Queen remake titled Paris Paris.