Kajal Aggarwal Shares Mushy Pictures with Husband Gautam Kitchlu, Leaves Fans Awestruck

Kajal Aggarwal is the newest bride in tinsel town. The actress tied the knot with her childhood friend, Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020. The pictures of the newlywed couple are doing rounds on the internet and fans just can’t get enough of their mushy and love-filled snaps.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a couple of pictures of them together during their engagement ceremony. Kajal can be seen donning a sunshine yellow saree while Gautam looks dapper in a cream-coloured outfit. Interestingly, the lovebirds can be seen wearing a mask on their faces in an event that took place in between the coronavirus lockdown.

The actress seems to be in love with this Manish Malhotra sarees as she shared another post in the same outfit and penned a note for the designer to thank the designer for his beautiful creation. Her note reads, “My dearest @manishmalhotra05 thank you for getting your team to create this beautiful saree for me, all the way back in June, bang in the middle of the thick of the lockdown - when nothing was even possible”. She further appreciated all his effort, hard work and the warmth with which he were a part of her engagement.

The actress has also been sharing the glimpses of her wedding with her Insta fam and the fans are swooning over it. She shared a picture from her wedding mandap where she can be seen dressed up in her bridal look and kissing Gautam’s hand. The picture, as well as the beautiful caption, left the fans awestruck. Kajal beautifully captioned the picture as, “And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched.”

The south actress has announced their wedding date on October 13. The wedding took place in Mumbai in a small private ceremony in presence of the immediate families.