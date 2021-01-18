Kajal Aggarwal Shares Unseen Wedding Pics with Husband Gautam Kitchlu, See Here

Kajal Aggarwal became the recent celebrity who posted pictures that her fans requested on Instagram. The South Indian film industry actress, who tied the knot to businessman Gautam Kitchlu in October 2020, shared some unseen pictures from her wedding ceremony on the social media platform on Sunday.

Kajal posted a picture capturing a candid moment from her wedding after a fan requested the Singham actress to post an unseen picture from the ceremony. The picture shows Kajal flashing a thumbs up to her husband Gautam who is looking at her. Kajal wrote that the photograph was taken after the grand wedding ceremony finally came to its conclusion.

In another Instagram story, Kajal shared a picture from her wedding where she is seen kissing Gautam. The picture was posted in response to a fan’s request who asked her to share a picture of her “bestie”.

Taking us back in time, Kajal also posted a picture from nine years ago when Gautam used to be her boyfriend. The photograph shows the two, standing next to each other as they smile for the camera.

In response to a fan's request to share a picture from her engagement ceremony, Kajal posted another unseen moment. In the picture, the actress is all smiles as Gautam puts the ring on her finger. Kajal is seen wearing a lemon-yellow Manish Malhotra creation while Gautam is wearing an off-white ethnic wear, also created by Malhotra.

The Paris Paris actress also shared a family picture from the day the couple got engaged. The picture included both Kajal and Gautam’s side of the family as the two stood in the middle of the frame.

Kajal will next be seen in S Shankar’s Indian 2 that stars Kamal Hassan in the lead role. Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 movie Indian that also starred Hassan as the protagonist.