Kajal Aggarwal Spotted At Tirupati Temple While Shooting For Indian 2

Kamal Haasan has resumed filming for S. Shankar’s Indian 2 and the crew is now in Tirupati. Kajal Aggarwal, another member of the massive star cast, recently joined the team. The actress and her husband Gautam Kitchlu paid their first visit to the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

Temple officials presented the newlyweds with silk fabric and the Swami’s tirdha prasadam. In an interview with the media, Kajal stated that she was glad to see Sri Venkateswara Swami and that this was her first visit to Tirumala temple with her husband Gautam. She also stated that she was in town for the filming of Indian 2.

While Kajal Aggarwal was dressed in a dark green kurta set with an orange dupatta, Gautam was dressed in a white kurta pyjama with a red silk drape provided by temple officials.

Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Delhi Ganesh, and Bobby Simha portray major parts in the film, which is produced by Lyca Productions. Indian 2, a sequel to the hit vigilante thriller of the same name, will see Kamal Haasan reprise his role as freedom fighter Senapathy.

The filming of Haasan’s Indian 2 with filmmaker Shankar was halted in 2020 due to a crane mishap. Since then, the film has faced financial difficulties, and the Covid-19 outbreak also slowed its progress. However, the makers are expected to begin filming soon. Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar will all play major roles in the Lyka Productions-backed production.

