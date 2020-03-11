Kajal Aggarwal to Feature in Telugu Remake of Korean Film Dancing Queen

If reports are anything to go by, actress Kajal Aggarwal is set to feature in Telugu remake of a Korean film, Dancing Queen. Producer Suresh Babu has been busy finalising the cast and working on pre-production of the film, reported the Deccan Chronicle.

Suresh Babu told the website that the film is in the planning stage and several things need to be worked out for it. Actor Allari Naresh will star opposite Kajal.

Dancing Queen is a story of a couple, who decides to pursue their dreams after being fed up of their mundane lives. The 2012 film stars Uhm Jung-hwa, a South Korean singer, actress and dancer, and Hwang Jung-min, a South Korean actor.

Kajal is currently working on a Hindi film, Mumbai Saga, which features John Abraham in the lead.

She has also been roped in for Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar are also part of the project. The film is expected to hit theatres in 2021.

The actress is also awaiting the release of Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut’s Queen, which is titled Paris Paris. The film has been helmed by actor-filmmaker Ramesh Aravind.

Kajal has also signed for a Hollywood project, which is an Indo-American collaborative production. The project features Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu in the lead.

