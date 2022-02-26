Kajal Aggarwal Treats Fans to Dreamy Pic with Husband Gautam Kitchlu from Her Baby Shower

Actress Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu shared some dreamy moments from her baby shower from earlier this year. The actress, who tied the knot to her long-time beau and businessman Gautam Kithclu in 2020, will be welcoming her first child soon. As Kajal and Gautam prepare to begin their parenthood journey, the couple posed for some dreamy pictures at the traditional baby shower.

Kajal’s recent Instagram post features her in a red silk saree while Gautam is seen holding his wife in a complementing traditional look. The 36-year-old actress shared the picture on the social media platform with a string of hashtags that read, “no filter, sunshine, stealing moments."

Besides this romantic moment from the baby shower, Kajal also showcased her take on a red saree. The actress draped red the six yards along with a sleeveless strap blouse. The bright silk saree came with silver thread patterns all over the drape. Kajal styled the pallu in a pleated style and accessorised the saree with a golden neck choker, dangling earrings, and golden bracelets. The actress wore dewy makeup with glossy lips, defined eyebrows and finished off the look with a black bindi. She also matched her manicure with her red saree. Kajal kept her shoulder-length hair open for the occasion.Sharing her picture on Instagram, the actress added in the caption, “Mommy training: Learning about strengths you didn’t know you had and dealing with fears you never knew existed!"

Kajal’s love for the colour red was quite evident in her recent photoshoot as well. The actress wore a red lehenga in one of her recent Instagram posts. The lehenga featured red thread embroidery over the tulle layered skirt and came with a sleeveless red blouse. Kajal draped the dupatta over her head like a veil to add a conventional touch to the modern take on lehenga.

Kajal will soon be seen in the upcoming Tamil movie Hey Sinamika which also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari.

