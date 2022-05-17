Kajal Aggarwal's Hubby Gautam Kitchlu, Baby Neil Take Nap in Adorable Photo: 'Both Passed Out Post a Feed'

New mom Kajal Aggarwal welcomed her son Neil with her husband Gautam Kitchlu on April 19. Ever since she welcomed the newborn, the actress has been treating fans to adorable glimpses with her little one. Maintaining the trajectory, Kajal took to Instagram recently and documented an adorable moment between her son and daddy Gautam. The adorable glimpse has sent the internet into a meltdown.

In the picture, Gautam can be seen taking care of his papa duties by cradling his son into his arms and making him fall asleep by resting him on his chest and shoulder. Kajal expressed her thoughts on the picture and wrote, “Both passed out post a feed”. However, the face of their newborn was hidden.

Check the photo here:

This isn’t the first time the actress has shared adorable glimpses of her little bundle of joy. On Mother’s Day, Kajal shared a picture with her newborn and thanked her son Neil for giving her the immense joy of being a mother for the first time.”

“Thank you for being the one with whom I get to experience all of these firsts. There is no one else who could have done it. God chose you, my little prince. You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars, little one. Don’t you ever forget that” read an excerpt from her post.

On Mother’s Day, Kajal shared a picture with her newborn and thanked her son Neil for giving her immense joy of being a mother for the first time. “Thank you for being the one with whom I get to experience all of these firsts. There is no one else who could have done it. God chose you, my little prince. You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars, little one. Don’t you ever forget that,” read an excerpt from her post.

She had shared another post on being a new mom and an actress and keeping her iron deficiency in check. “Being a new mom has made me realize how necessary it is to have enough iron in my body to ensure tiredness and weakness don’t keep me from enjoying the adventures of motherhood. Reach out to your doctor to know more about iron deficiency & how to deal with it.,” read her post.

Kajal and Gautam welcomed their son on April 19. Kitchlu and Aggarwal families are overjoyed with the addition of a new family member, as the celebrations continue.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.