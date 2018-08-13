English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kajal Aggarwal's Kiki Challenge With Bellamkonda Sreenivas Shouldn't Be Missed; Watch Video
Aggarwal took to her official Instagram account to share her version of the challenge.
The much-talked about Kiki challenge, which is being referred to as risky by many, has quite clearly taken the internet by storm. For those who came in late, it requires a person who is daring enough to move out of a moving car, dance to the popular track 'In My Feelings' by Canadian rapper Drake, and return to the car. Despite multiple warnings issued by the Mumbai Police and the Delhi police, many have participated in it. The latest star to join the trend is Kajal Aggarwal. However, it is interesting to see how smartly Aggarwal and her co-star Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas perform the challenge to create awareness about not taking up the challenge with the moving car.
Aggarwal took to her official Instagram account and shared her version of the challenge with a caption that read, “Joining in the bandwagon, better late and safer! Our very conscious version. we you (but we love rules more) The madness we do on set while shooting an action sequence, with my Star of a partner-in-humour.”
The video features her on the wheel chair along with her co-star, but it is their message of being safe that is bound to impress you. The stars urge fans to adopt their way to perform the Kiki challenge or else they too would end up being in a wheelchair.
Joining in the bandwagon, better late and safer! Our very conscious version. किकी we लव you (but we love rules more) . . . . . . . . The madness we do on set while shooting an action sequence, with my Star of a partner-in-humour @sreenivasbellamkonda #kikichallenge #inmyfeelingschallenge @champagnepapi #trafficpolice #responsibledriving #responsiblecitizens #dontfollowrandomfads #notattheriskofyoursafety #andnocompromiseonsafetyofothers #allforgoodhumour Video @kishorekotumphotography Dj @apoorva_srinivasan
