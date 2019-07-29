Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kajal Aggarwal's Latest Poolside Song 'Pilla Picture Perfect' is an Instant Mood Lifter

Pilla Picture Perfect is a new song from the Telugu crime action thriller Ranarangam that was released today. The video shows Kajal Aggarwal dancing at a pool party.

News18.com

Updated:July 29, 2019, 7:41 PM IST
Image: Instagram
Actress Kajal Aggarwal will next be seen in the Telugu crime action thriller Ranarangam, directed by Sudheer Varma. With actor Sharwanand playing the lead, the film has a lot riding on it, especially since Kajal's last few movies like Sita, Kavacham and MLA haven't performed well.

The Singham actress released a new video song from the movie on social media, and by the looks of it, Kajal might already be back in the game with this gangster drama. Composed by Prashant Pillai, the beach song is titled Pilla Picture Perfect and has a beachy vibe that will lift your mood in an instant.

The easy breezy song shows the actress dancing on the poolside in an exotic location by the sea. The scene is that of a party, where she is dancing in a happy mood alongside co-dancers as the film's hero Sharwanand makes an entrance. Kajal looks gorgeous, wearing a slit skirt and crop top. The song's video also features montages from the movie, showing Sharwanand in action mode.

Watch the song here:

Other than Ranarangam, Kajal will also be seen in Paris Paris, Indian 2 and Comali. Paris Paris is a remake of the Kangana Ranaut starrer Hindi movie Queen, has been delayed due to production issues. The shooting of Indian 2 has also been put on hold.

Kajal was last seen as a businesswoman in Sita. She was paired opposite Bellamkonda Srinivas in the movie, which bombed at the box office.

