Actress Kajal Aggarwal never misses an opportunity to make it to the headlines. Be it with her acting skills or sartorial choices, she always manages to garner attention among her fans. On February 3, Kajal dropped a video on Instagram in which she could be seen enjoying her time with her son in a swimming pool. The video is now doing rounds on the internet.

In the viral video, Kajal Aggarwal wore a white printed full-sleeved suit. Meanwhile, Neil Kitchlu, her son, was spotted in a blue t-shirt and blue-patterned shorts. The actress tied her hair in a haphazard bun. The video gave a glimpse of the mother-son duo enjoying their adorable moments. In the initial part of the video, Kajal embraces her son and extends her hand with joy. The other part of the video shows Neil sitting on a swimming float while Kajal pushes it.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

The actress captioned her picture, “#My Pathan." Several social media users have also commented on the post, “No Pathan, it’s Maharana Pratap." Another user commented, “Lovely mother and son." One user also wrote, “Beautiful."

So far, the video has garnered over 3 million views and is still counting.

This is not the first time, the actress often shares pictures and videos which become trending in no time. Some time back, the actress shared a video of her son who could be seen indulging in push-ups. While sharing the video, the actress wrote, “I wonder what he’s training for."

Kajal Aggarwal tied the wedding knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020. The couple was blessed with a bay boy on April 19, 2022.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal made her acting debut with the Hindi film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na in 2004. After that, she appeared in her first Telugu film in 2007 Lakshmi Kalyanam. In the same year, she starred in Chandamama, which was a huge hit at the box office. Kajal is best known for films including Thuppakki, Brindavanam, Singham and Magadheera. Now, the actress is all set to star in upcoming films including Indian 2, Paris Paris, NBK 108 and others, to name a few.

