Kajol, Ajay Devgn's Son Yug Celebrates Brithday with F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Bollywood actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn are celebrating their son's 9th birthday on September 13. On Yug's birthday, mommy Kajol shared an adorable Dubsmash video of his when he was mere three. In the throwback video, Yug is seen lip syncing F.R.I.E.N.D.S character Joey played by Matt LeBlanc - "How you doin'?" Kajol captioned the clip, "Awesome at 3 and even more awesome sauce at 9! Happy birthday, Yug! (I thinks he hears me yelling even in his sleep)."

Soon after the post, Kajol fans and followers started to comment on it. Actress Amrita Arora wrote, "Happy birthday, darling Yugi", actress Tara Sharma Saluja wrote, "Aw adorable... Happy B'day to Yug". Yug's aunt and Kajol's sister Tanishaa also commented on the post and wrote, "Awww my hottie ! How u doin”. Actress Dia Mirza also commented, "Happy birthday Yug."

The vidoe since being posted has already garnered over 6 lakh likes.

Yug's daddy Ajay Devgn also shared a post to wish his son on his 9th birthday. Ajay Devgn shared a picture of himself with his son taken inside a gurudwara. He captioned the post, "It's a joy watching you grow. Can never have enough."

On Thursday, Kajol shared another picture of herself cradling her son Yug in her arms as they kicked off his birthday week. She captioned the post, “Birthday week starts.”

Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married in 1999 and were blessed with their first child Nysa in 2003. Nysa became an elder sister when Yug was born in 2010.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Helicopter Eela. She has a cameo in Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in De De Pyaar De, will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. He will essay the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik who was in-charge of Bhuj airbase during the 1971 war, which remained operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan. He will also be seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and in SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

